Homicide detectives investigating fatal fall at Fort Worth hydroelectric plant

article

The Brief A person died after falling down a shaft at a hydroelectric plant in Fort Worth early Thursday morning. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. It is unclear why a person was at the plant in the middle of the night.



A person died early Thursday after falling down a shaft at an electrical plant, according to Fort Worth police.

What we know:

Officers responded to an investigation call around 3 a.m. Thursday at 477 N. Main St., near the hydroelectric plant. Investigators believe the person fell down a shaft either at or near the facility and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been notified and are investigating, though police have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the fall or why the person was at the plant.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Officials have not said who called 911, though the call suggests someone else may have been present at the time.