Fort Worth HS band director assaulted by group of young suspects

Fort Worth police are looking for the people who ambushed the Fort Worth ISD band director.

The Fort Worth Police Department revealed more details about what led to the attack on a high school band director at Southwest High School.

What we know:

Officers say they were called to the scene at 4:47 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Their investigation revealed the ordeal began when a group of people were climbing on a tower near a school campus parking lot.

The district says they were young but not believed to be Southwest High School students.

Someone pointed this out to the band director, who we've learned was Jeff Demaagd. Demaagd approached the four people and asked them to come down.

Jeff Demaagd

One of the students knocked the phone out of Demaagd's hand. Another student grabbed the phone and walked away with it. Demaagd followed the suspects for a couple of blocks to the 6100 block of Welch Avenue.

Police say that is where three of the suspects assaulted him.

Local perspective:

A driver passing by stopped to break up the assault but at that point all the suspects walked away.

Demaagd was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. While Demaagd did not want to do an interview about the ordeal, he did tell us this in a text message:

"This is a terrible incident but is NOT a reflection of the wonderful community that is Southwest HS. I am healing and excited to rejoin the students, parents, teachers and admin. I will turn my attention and energy toward all the students making positive choices for themselves and their community."

What's next:

Fort Worth ISD had counselors available for students impacted by this, with special attention given to the band program. The principal said in a Facebook post that the safety and wellbeing of students and staff is always their priority.