1 child dead, 3 children hospitalized after Fort Worth house fire

The Brief A child died, and three other children were hospitalized after an early morning fire at a home in south Fort Worth near the TCU campus. Firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. following multiple 911 calls about trapped residents. The parents and a bystander were treated at the scene, while the conditions of the hospitalized children remain unknown. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and officials have not yet released the identities or ages of the victims.



A child died and several others were injured in a house fire in south Fort Worth early Thursday morning, according to officials.

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. to a one-story home near McCart Avenue and Seminary Drive, just south of the Texas Christian University campus. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting people trapped inside the burning structure.

A family, including parents and school-age children, was inside the home when the fire broke out.

One child died at the scene. Paramedics transported another child to a local hospital by ambulance, while two other children were airlifted to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The parents and a bystander were treated at the scene for their injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and officials have not confirmed if arson is suspected.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.