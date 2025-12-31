Fort Worth house fire leaves 1 in critical condition

article

The Brief One person is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning. Firefighters confirmed that was the only person home at the time. A second resident was later located safely elsewhere. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.



One person was pulled from a burning home in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened before noon on Wednesday at a one-story home in the 4600 block of Shackleford Street.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, firefighters pulled one victim out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The person who initially reported the fire thought there may have been two people inside. However, firefighters could only find one person.

The second person was later accounted for and was not home when the fire started.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.