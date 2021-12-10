Fort Worth hospital sees baby boom with 309 deliveries in November
FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas Health Southwest set a hospital record after delivering more than 300 babies in November.
The 309 babies delivered last month was the highest number of monthly deliveries in the hospital's history.
The hospital shared pictures on Facebook of the couple who had the hospital’s 300th of the month, along with the workers who helped deliver all those babies.
