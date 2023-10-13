Fort Worth hit-and-run suspect sought after crash kills woman, unborn child

Fort Worth police are searching for the man wanted for a hit-and-run that killed one woman and killed the unborn baby of another woman.

Police released a picture of 27-year-old Victor Manuel Medina-Ramirez. They say he's the man who caused a hit-and-run crash that killed Meagan Roiter and seriously injured her driver.

Fort Worth police released new pictures this week of the man they are looking for in a hit-and-run, hoping the public can help.

Heather Dagostino is talking about two photos of Medina-Ramirez.

"Yes, I’ve been sharing it on Facebook every time I see it," she said.

Featured article

Fort Worth police are looking for him after investigators say he hit a car last month, killing a woman in the back seat of that car and also the driver’s unborn child.

"She wanted the family life, and now she will never get it," Dagostino said.

The woman killed was 30-year-old Meagan Roiter. Her friends and former coworkers spoke to FOX 4 Friday, remembering her funny, bright and caring personality.

"There was just so much about her that we loved," said friend Rubi Barnes. "She was just one of the most generous, selfless people out there. So forgiving. One of the biggest hearts I knew."

Just after midnight on Sept. 24, investigators say Medina-Ramirez crashed into the car with three people inside at the intersection of Airport Freeway Frontage Road and North Sylvania Avenue.

Roiter was in the backseat and died on scene.

Two people in the front seat were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Police say the driver was pregnant, and her unborn baby didn’t make it.

Police say Medina-Ramirez took off on foot. They have not said any more about the evidence that shows he was the hit-and-run driver. He's been on the run for nearly three weeks.

During that time, Roiter was laid to rest, and her family and friends are still trying to grieve without justice.

"Out of everyone in the world, I would never fathom it being Meg," Dagostino said.

It’s still unclear what criminal charges, if any, Medina-Ramirez will face, but there is a warrant out for his arrest.

If you know anything, call Fort Worth police.