9 charged for selling drugs, guns in Fort Worth

Nine men are facing federal charges for selling drugs and guns in Fort Worth.

The men were involved in three separate criminal complaints and were arrested in Fort Worth by ATF Agents and Fort Worth police.

Undercover agents and informants bought 9 guns, including one privately made "ghost gun," plus fentanyl pills and meth from the defendants, according to the complaints.

The complaints also say that most of the purchases were done in parking lots for convenience stores and fast food restaurants, or motels and smoke shops.

Some of those charged include:

Dewayne "DJ" Thomas, charged with felon in possession of a firearm

Anthony "Fresh" Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Marvis "Twin" Jones, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Marquon "Flame" McClain, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Antwon "Twon" Crosby, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

AJ Anderson Williams, Jr., charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Regina "Lil Reg" McDowell, charged with felon in possession of a firearm

If convicted the defendants face up to 20 years in prison.