Fort Worth woman's wedding ring stolen at gunpoint

The Brief A woman in Fort Worth was robbed of her wedding ring at gunpoint in the Tanglewood Community of Fort Worth. Police say the man demanded money and valuables and the man got away with the woman’s wedding ring, valued at $7,000. Calli Galati and her family have lived in the area for four years. She is unnerved by the bold robbery in an area she once felt safe.



A woman in Fort Worth was robbed of her wedding ring at gunpoint this weekend. The situation leaves some Tanglewood Community homeowners on high alert.

Fort Worth woman robbed of wedding ring

The backstory:

On Monday around 6 a.m., in the 3800 block of Overton Park Drive in Fort Worth, police say a suspect armed with a gun, jumped from a heavy bush to accost two women who were jogging.

Investigators say one of the women ran off, while the other remained.

Police say the man demanded money and valuables and the man got away with the woman’s wedding ring, valued at $7,000.

Local perspective:

Calli Galati and her family have lived in the area for four years. She is unnerved by the bold robbery in an area she once felt safe.

"That’s the time we’re all getting up and ready for school and to hear that somebody could be in the neighborhood with a gun is so scary," said Galati. "We walk with friends and, as moms, there’s only so many hours in the day we can get out. Right before school is one of those times. To feel safe in your neighborhood is, I mean, to take that away from the neighborhood is just an awful thing."

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada said they have reached out to residents with RING cameras and have a vague description to go off of but encourage others to reach out with information. Calzada pointed out the man was tall, around six feet tall and wearing all black clothing. His face was covered.

"Our detectives have looked through specific cameras in the area, but if you haven’t been reached out to, or you do have cameras and you are just now realizing the specific date. Again, April 7, it was that Monday."