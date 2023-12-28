Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth gunfire injures boy

Fort Worth
FOX 4
FORT WORTH, Texas - A boy was hurt after being shot in Fort Worth late Wednesday night.

Fort Worth police said it happened just before midnight outside a home on Novella Drive.

The juvenile male told officers he heard a loud noise and went outside to investigate. That’s when he felt something hit his leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police said the boy didn’t see a shooter and couldn’t tell where the gunfire originated.  

Gun violence unit detectives will try to determine if the shooting was random or targeted.

No arrests have been made.