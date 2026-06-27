Fort Worth Gun Violence detectives investigate late-night shooting on Ward Park Lane
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after being shot during a dispute in northwest Fort Worth, police said.
Fort Worth shooting
What we know:
Fort Worth Police Department Northwest District officers responded to a reported shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ward Park Lane.
According to Officer Buddy Calzada, a public information officer for the department, a disagreement between a man and a woman escalated when the male suspect shot the female victim.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators described her injuries as non-life-threatening.
The department's Gun Violence detectives were notified and are leading the ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
No details regarding the suspect's identity or potential charges have been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.