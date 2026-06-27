Fort Worth Gun Violence detectives investigate late-night shooting on Ward Park Lane

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The Brief A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after being shot by a male suspect during a dispute at a northwest Fort Worth apartment complex. Officers responded to the scene on Ward Park Lane around 10:45 p.m., and investigators stated the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening. The Fort Worth Police Department's Gun Violence unit is investigating, but no details regarding the suspect’s identity or potential charges have been released.



A woman was hospitalized late Friday night after being shot during a dispute in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth Police Department Northwest District officers responded to a reported shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ward Park Lane.

According to Officer Buddy Calzada, a public information officer for the department, a disagreement between a man and a woman escalated when the male suspect shot the female victim.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

The department's Gun Violence detectives were notified and are leading the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

No details regarding the suspect's identity or potential charges have been released.