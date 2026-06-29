Fort Worth prepares for Fourth of July fireworks celebration

The Brief Fort Worth's Fourth returns Saturday, July 4. The annual Independence Day festival at Panther Island Pavilion kicks off at 5 p.m. with live music, food, and a fireworks show. Organizers predict an exceptionally busy year, with turnout likely topping last year's 80,000 visitors due to the Saturday holiday, America’s 250th anniversary, and World Cup festivities. Crews are currently setting up pyrotechnics and watering the riverfront grounds to prevent fire hazards.



As the country gears up to celebrate 250 years, North Texas is also getting ready to cue up the fireworks.

One of the biggest displays in North Texas will be at Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion, and FOX 4 is a proud sponsor.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

What we know:

This year’s Independence Day festival in Fort Worth is on Saturday, July 4. The gates open at 5 p.m. for live music, food, family fun, and, of course, a fireworks show.

As of Monday, the base infrastructure is taking shape. Crews have been busy prepping the pyrotechnics and watering the grassy area along the Trinity River so that it doesn’t catch fire.

By midweek, Panther Island Pavilion is guaranteed to look completely different.

Last year, more than 80,000 people attended the event. This year, organizers expect a slightly larger crowd because of the World Cup and because it’s the nation’s 250th birthday.

"A lot of people are lucky enough to have the day off, but it’s often on a Tuesday or Thursday. So, getting it on a Saturday with the World Cup, with the 250th anniversary, there’s a lot going into play that it’s going to be a busier year, even in that," said Matt Oliver with the Tarrant Regional Water District.

July 4 Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth

Big picture view:

Numerous North Texas cities will be celebrating the Fourth of July with different events such as parades, festivals, and fireworks or drone shows.

For a list of Fourth of July 2026 events in Dallas-Fort Worth, visit www.fox4news.com/news/july-4th-fireworks-2026-dallas-fort-worth.