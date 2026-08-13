Longtime North Texas municipal judge passes away

The Brief Watauga Municipal Judge J. Stewart Bass passed away on August 12 after a medical emergency. Bass served as Municipal Judge for Watauga, Richland Hills, and Boyd during his career, as well as Presiding Judge for Blue Mound and North Richland Hills. Municipal Court dates in Watauga were canceled on Thursday after Bass' passing.



A longtime North Texas attorney who served as Municipal Judge for multiple cities passed away this week.

Watauga Municipal Judge passes away

J. Stewart Bass, 66

What we know:

The City of Watauga announced that Municipal Judge J. Stewart Bass passed away on Wednesday, August 12, following a medical emergency.

He was 66-years-old.

Bass served as Municipal Judge for several North Texas cities during his career, including Watauga, Richland Hills and Boyd. He also served as the Presiding Judge in Blue Mound and North Richland Hills.

Bass received his bachelor's degree from Trinity University in 1982 and his law degree from the University of Texas Law School in 1985.

He maintained a private legal practice in Fort Worth for 40 years.

Watauga canceled Municipal Court services on Thursday after Bass' passing was announced.

What we don't know:

We don't know the nature of the medical episode that led to Bass' passing.

What they're saying:

The City of Watauga remembered Bass in a statement:

"Judge Bass was more than a respected member of the judiciary. To those who had the privilege of working alongside him, he was a trusted colleague, a familiar presence at City Hall, and a valued member of the Watauga family. His years of service and commitment to justice made a lasting impact on the City, its employees, and the community he faithfully served. Judge Bass brought not only a strong knowledge of the law to the bench, but also patience, compassion, and a deep sense of fairness. He understood the responsibility of the courtroom and treated those who appeared before him with dignity and respect. His service reflected the highest standards of the legal profession, and he leaves a lasting legacy for the colleagues and community he served."

What's next:

Watauga will share information on memorial services when they become available.