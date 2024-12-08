Fort Worth firefighters put out Saturday morning motel fire

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Fire Department)

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the Landmark Lodge Motel around 4 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the roof.

Investigators say the fire started and was contained to the laundry room and no injuries were reported.

The guests were allowed back to their rooms.

Because of the lack of electricity, the cold temperatures and the rain, the American Red Cross helped with relocating those displaced by the fire.