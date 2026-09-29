Fort Worth firefighters, paramedics receive raises through new contract with city

The Brief Fort Worth City Council unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Fort Worth Fire Department union on Tuesday. The four-year contract promises a 5% raise across the board for firefighters and EMS workers, as well as ‘market’ raises based on classifications. The contract was agreed upon after months of negotiations, including accusations from the union that the city was not negotiating in good faith.



Firefighters and first responders in Fort Worth secured a pay raise through a new collective bargaining agreement the city approved on Tuesday.

New Fort Worth firefighter contract

What we know:

On Tuesday, September 29, Fort Worth City Council voted to unanimously approve a new collective bargaining agreement with the Fort Worth Fire Association.

The new four-year contract will see Fort Worth firefighters and first responders receive a 5% pay raise across the board starting in 2027.

More raises will be included throughout the remaining three years of the contract, as will ‘market’ raises based on worker classification.

The new contract will not see any staffing reductions within the Fort Worth Fire Department. The department took in 400 new employees in 2025 after absorbing Medstar ambulance services.

Fort Worth City Council

The backstory:

The agreed-upon contract comes after months of negotiations between the city and its firefighter union.

In July, the Fort Worth Fire Association accused the City of Fort Worth of not bargaining in good faith, prompting the city to come back with the deal that has now been agreed upon.

What they're saying:

"It was a long process. It took almost a full year of bargaining, and we were able to come to a conclusion that it was good for the members, but also keeps public safety wholly intact," said Zac Shaffer, the president of the Fort Worth Fire Association.

"It was not an easy process. It took a lot for us to get to where we are to make sure we had a contract that was beneficial to our fire department, our dual roles and single roles and also beneficial to the city as well," said Elizabeth Beck, a Fort Worth City Councilmember.

"I am personally grateful for all the hard work you all put into reaching this contract. I think it's one of the best contracts we’ve seen. I think, I hope you get to go to your next convention and brag about how well we treat you in Fort Worth because of this contract."