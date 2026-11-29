article

The Brief Fort Worth firefighters brought a house fire under control within 12 minutes on Sunday despite gusty winds. No injuries were reported, though two adults were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control in Fort Worth on Sunday while closely monitoring gusty winds that posed an added risk of flames spreading, authorities said.

Fort Worth house fire

Crews arrived at the single-story home around 11:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the structure and declared a working fire, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 12 minutes.

Department officials said crews closely monitored wind conditions during the response because an active wind advisory increased the potential for the fire to spread and escalate, though the blaze was contained before that happened.

Featured article

No injuries were reported. Two adults were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist them.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.