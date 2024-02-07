Fort Worth firefighter in critical condition showing signs of improvement

The Fort Worth Fire Department says a firefighter left in critical condition after a crash is improving.

Four firefighters were injured when the engine they were riding in rolled over on Tuesday morning.

Two firefighters are still in the hospital, including one who is in critical condition.

In an update on Wednesday, Fort Worth Fire says the firefighter in critical condition is "showing positive signs of improvement and is officially breathing on his own."

The other hospitalized firefighter, a truck officer who was ejected from the front right seat, will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

The two other firefighters who were injured in the crash were released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The names of the injured have not been released.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday as firefighters were responding to a fire on Pecos Street in southeast Fort Worth.

The driver of Engine 3 lost control at the intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street near the Eugene McCray Community Center and crashed into a tree.

At Station 3, several community members have dropped off signs and other items to show their support.

"Your compassion and support have not gone unnoticed. We feel the prayers and we appreciate each and every one of them," said Fort Worth Fire in a social media post.

Fort Worth Fire says they will continue to give updates on the injured as they get them.