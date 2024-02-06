4 Fort Worth firefighters hurt in rollover crash, 1 critically

Four firefighters were hurt when the engine they were riding in rolled over. One is in critical condition.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday as firefighters were responding to a fire on Pecos Street in southeast Fort Worth.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Fire Department)

The driver of the fire engine lost control at the intersection of Village Creek Road and Wilbarger Street, near the Eugene McCray Community Center, and crashed into a tree.

One firefighter who was ejected from the fire engine is in critical condition.

The driver was pinned and is in serious condition. He was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

The two others were taken to local hospitals with less serious injuries. They have been released from the hospital.

"This job is risky. There are times that people see us at school teaching kids and reading at libraries and there are also times when people call us for emergency help. This was one of those times. There was a house on fire. They called 911. We were trying to get there as quickly as we could. So if there was a life that needed to be saved on that location, it was going to be handled correctly," said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

One person was injured in that house fire and the family was displaced.

As members of the Fort Worth police and fire departments investigate the crash, they must also notify family members of the injured firefighters. It’s been difficult for them.

"We eat together. We drink coffee together. We know each other’s families. So, this is one of those things where everyone is concerned. So, thoughts and prayers to those affected and to the families," Trojacek said.

Several fire crews have lined the streets outside the JPS Hospital emergency room with their vehicles.

The road is still closed at the crash scene. It’s not yet clear when it will reopen.