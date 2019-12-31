Fort Worth firefighter seriously hurt at rollover crash scene

A Fort Worth firefighter who was responding to a rollover crash was hit by a car and seriously injured.

The accident happened Tuesday morning around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 114 near Interstate 35.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said the firefighter was hit by the car as she was getting out of the fire engine.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious lower-body injuries. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threating.

The driver of the car did stop at the scene, Drivdahl said.