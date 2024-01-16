Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth firefighter narrowly escapes flash fire

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth firefighters found themselves in a dangerous situation after a fire erupted because of a heater.

A fire captain narrowly escaped flames in the house fire on Shiloh Drive Sunday night.

The captain had to crawl from the window as the room suddenly flashed and flames engulfed where he was.

No one was injured and crews were able to contain the fire only 30 minutes later.

This was one of several fires reported due to the extreme weather conditions.