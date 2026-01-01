Dallas crash: Teen critically injured, one arrested after multi-vehicle New Year's Day wreck

article

The Brief A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a multi-car wreck in the 11400 block of northbound North Central Expressway around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Dallas police arrested one individual at the scene of the collision, though the department has not yet released the specific identity of the suspect or the charges they face. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash and whether the injured teen and the person arrested were occupants of the same vehicle.



What we know:

Officers responded to the major collision in the 11400 block of northbound North Central Expressway at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday. Investigators at the scene determined that several vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. Police arrested another person at the scene, but specific charges have not yet been released.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine the cause of the crash. It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved or if the individual arrested and the injured teenager were traveling in the same vehicle.

No further details have been released at this time.