Dallas PD received hundreds of calls for celebratory gunfire, fireworks on NYE

The Brief Police received several calls about New Year's Eve celebrations. There were 759 calls about celebratory gunfire. There were 273 calls about fireworks.



As people across Dallas celebrated flipping the calendar to 2026, police dealt with several disturbance calls across the city.

New Year's Eve Fireworks, Gunfire

By the numbers:

The Dallas Police Department says it received 759 calls about celebratory gunfire and 273 calls about fireworks on New Year's Eve.

DPD did not give any numbers on injuries or citations in connection to the incidents.

What they're saying:

"From our 9-1-1 call dispatchers to our patrol officers and investigators, the men and women of the Dallas Police Department worked tirelessly throughout the night. Their professionalism and commitment ensured these calls were answered while life-threatening emergencies remained our top priority," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

Dallas fireworks, gunfire laws

Dig deeper:

Chief Comeaux held a news conference on the morning of New Year's Eve, warning about the dangers of celebratory gunfire and illegal fireworks.

Shooting off fireworks illegally within city limits is punishable by up to a $2,000 fine.

FOX 4 crews captured several people lighting off fireworks in celebration of the new year.

Discharging a firearm within city limits is also illegal. It is punishable by a fine up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail.