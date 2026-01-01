North Texas welcomes first 2026 babies as residents share New Year's goals

The Brief Identical twin boys, William and Elliott Evans, were named the first babies born in North Texas in 2026. Born over two months early, the "warrior" twins are reported to be doing well and making fantastic progress. North Texans are sharing 2026 goals, with many prioritizing health, increased travel, and reducing daily life pressures.



To welcome 2026 to North Texas, there's nothing like the new year for inspiring people to make a change.

FOX 4 talked with some North Texans who are doing just that.

First arrivals of 2026

What we know:

North Texas’ firstborn babies of the new year were a set of twin boys for Elizabeth and Ed Evans.

Elizabeth and Ed Evans

"We welcomed our twins, identical twins, William and Elliott," said Elizabeth.

"After Elizabeth came to the recovery room, told us the news. I think confirmed with a few other hospitals, that we’re the first, yeah yeah yeah," said Ed.

The twin baby boys, born 2 minutes apart, timed their own 2026 debut for a place in North Texas history.

"Our original due date was March 4th," said Elizabeth. "They are a little bit early, but they’re doing fantastic. We are very happy about their progress. They’re little warriors."

North Texas looks ahead

Local perspective:

Noting ‘first’ new year milestones and the tradition of setting personal goals have long been a key part of the New Year’s holiday observance, some things are quite familiar. These familiar resolutions come from North Texans who are now turning the page on the calendar year.

"To stay healthy and be able to run five days a week and be happy," said one North Texan.

"In the past, I’ve made many resolutions. I would say this year it would be to travel more," said another North Texas resident.

"I still want to do the workout and all that, I just want to do less. I want my life to be less pressure," said one North Texas resident.