Fort Worth firefighter hit by car will have long road to recovery

A Fort Worth firefighter who was hit by a car Tuesday morning has a long recovery ahead of her.

Firefighter Shonna Moorman was struck around 6:45 a.m. as she and other first responders were clearing a rollover crash that happened on Highway 114 near Interstate 35.

Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said after the fire engine pulled up, Moorman climbed out of the truck and started walking toward the original accident.

She heard a car slam on its brakes behind her and tried to get out of the way but wasn’t fast enough.

She suffered serious lower leg injuries and was rushed to Baylor Medical Center in Grapevine.

The fire department said Moorman has a lot of experience.

“Over 20 years... very seasoned firefighter. I’ve worked with her several times throughout my career and it’s not somebody that is lax at all. She takes her job very seriously. Unfortunately, this morning she was part of what we believe was just a really tragic accident,” Drivdahl said.

He took the opportunity to ask the public to move over to give first responders room to work on the highways.

“Please give us a little bit of extra space when you see us working on the side of the road,” he said.

Moorman’s injuries may require surgery but are not considered to be life-threatening.

“Firefighter Moorman is now resting comfortably and has a long road ahead to recovery but is in good spirits and great hands,” the fire department said.

The driver who hit her did stop at the scene. There’s no word on if that person will face charges.

The accident is still under investigation.