Fourth Fort Worth firefighter injured in crash released from hospital

A Fort Worth firefighter who was badly injured in a fire engine crash earlier this month is now out of the hospital.

Fort Worth Fire Captain Daniel Terrell was admitted to a rehab center 16 days after the rollover crash.

Daniel Terrell (Source: Fort Worth Fire)

Terrell was critically injured in the crash and was taken to the intensive care unit.

Fort Worth Fire says Terrell will spend the next few weeks in rehab as a part of his healing process.

"The overflowing amount of prayers, support, compassion and love from the Fort Worth Fire Department and the Fort Worth Community as a whole was indescribable. Thank you for the community of strength that surrounded our entire family," said the Terrell family in a statement.

Four Fort Worth firefighters were injured in the crash on Pecos Street on Feb. 6.

Clint Robinson (Source: Fort Worth Fire)

Engineer Matthew Schneider and firefighter Devin Kuhn were treated and released the same day.

Firefighter Clint Robinson had to undergo surgery, but was released later that week. Robinson will spend the next 3 to 6 months going through rehab.