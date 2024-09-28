WATCH: Fort Worth fire truck hit by alleged drunk driver

Two Fort Worth fire trucks were hit by separate drivers on I-35W Saturday morning.

FOX 4 crews were at the scene of the first crash involving a fire truck around 4:40 in the morning.

A Fort Worth Fire Department scorpion truck was on the highway blocking the scene when it was hit by a driver.

Fort Worth police say the driver of that vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The fire department says no firefighters were injured in the incident.

The name of the driver that caused the second crash has not been released.