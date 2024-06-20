Fort Worth Fire rescues kitten stuck in car

article

First responders in Fort Worth successfully pulled off a rescue mission to save a baby kitten.

Somebody called 911 to report a small black kitten had crawled into the frame of his car and couldn't be reached.

Firefighters called in backup from Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Crews lifted the car and removed its tires to reach the kitten unharmed.

She did not have a chip or collar, so one of the officers adopted her.

He named her Bellatrix after a character from Harry Potter.



