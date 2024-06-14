Loose peacocks cause car accident in Mansfield, police say

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A group of loose peacocks was reported to cause a minor car accident in Mansfield on Tuesday.

Mansfield Police Department Officers located three peacocks that blocked a roadway reportedly causing a minor accident on Tuesday.

The officers were unable to find the peacocks at the time of the accident, but located them shortly after with the help of the Mansfield Animal Care and Control Officers.

The group of peacocks was collected by the control team and is currently being safely taken care of.

No peacocks were harmed, according to police.

In photos posted by the police department, officers and animal control are seen to be holding one of the peacocks.



