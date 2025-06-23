Fort Worth fire working a 6-alarm apartment fire

article

The Brief A six-alarm apartment fire broke out at The Cooper apartment complex on West Rosedale Street in Fort Worth. The fire, which started around 1:45 p.m., led to the evacuation of residents from the six-story building. One person sustained minor injuries, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.



The Fort Worth Fire Department is still working to put out a 6-alarm apartment fire on West Rosedale Street.

6-Alarm Apartment Fire

What we know:

Officials said the fire at The Cooper, which is south of Bricktown, started around 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

Roughly 150 firefighters and 50 fire trucks, including both engine and ladder trucks, responded to battle the flames burning the six-story building.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, several residents who were trapped were safely evacuated from the property.

One person was injured in the fire, but is expected to be okay.

While the fire did cause a partial roof collapse, the heat was the primary concern. Firefighters worked in rotations to avoid heat exhaustion.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke to a woman who lives on the fifth floor of the complex. Her apartment was one that was burning.

"The smoke was coming from the hallway through my front door, so I thought it was in the hallway. And like, I opened the door and there was a guy there. And I talked to him. I was like, ‘Hey, I smell smoke. Do you smell smoke?' He said the elevator wasn't working," she said.

She was only able to grab her phone, wallet, and keys as she made her way out of the building.

What we don't know:

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

It's also not clear how many people were displaced.