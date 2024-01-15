Fort Worth Fire Department responds to dozens of carbon monoxide calls during arctic blast

The Fort Worth Fire Department has responded to dozens of carbon monoxide calls since the cold weather hit on Sunday.

The department says it responded to at least 26 carbon monoxide calls.

Firefighters use sensors to monitor for carbon monoxide when arriving at a call.

They say the main causes they see include warming up in a car with the engine running in a closed garage, using space heaters and ovens to heat the home without proper ventilation and using generators indoors.

"It's known as the silent killer. It's odorless, you can't see it. Those toxins come out and they can bring harm very quickly," said Craig Trojacek from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, fatigue and headaches.

Firefighters suggest every homeowner get a CO detector and test them monthly, just like a smoke detector.