Expand / Collapse search

Shooting after argument in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of NW Loraine Street for a reported shooting.

Once there, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

Featured

Man shot outside Fort Worth convenience store
article

Man shot outside Fort Worth convenience store

Fort Worth police are looking for the person who shot a man outside a convenience store Tuesday night.

Investigators said an argument between two men broke out, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police detained a man, but later released him.

No further details have been released at this time.