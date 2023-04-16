Shooting after argument in Fort Worth leaves 1 dead

article

Fort Worth police are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of NW Loraine Street for a reported shooting.

Once there, they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said an argument between two men broke out, when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police detained a man, but later released him.

No further details have been released at this time.