Fort Worth extends its public health emergency declaration until April 7

Fort Worth has approved an extension to its public health emergency declaration.

The order will now be in place until April 7. There was some confusion over when the approved end date was. The city attorney sent out a note to council with clarification.

"Originally the end date was May 15th. By the adoption of the Resolution today the end date is now April 7th. We expect that you will need to extend the date at your April 7th Council meeting," the city attorney wrote.

Mayor Betsy Price was in the city council chamber, while council members voted virtually from their homes.

Police Chief Ed Kraus also briefed the council on his department's efforts with law enforcement.

He made it clear there are no checkpoints set up to screen for violations of the city's stay-at-home order, despite some residents reporting otherwise.

Fort Worth ISD has already closed its school indefinitely.

Earlier this week, Tarrant County ordered all residents to stay at home except for essential business.