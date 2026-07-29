Fort Worth dental office remained open for months after child's death

The Brief FOX 4 News is questioning the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners on why a pediatric dental office was allowed to stay open for more than three months following a 4-year-old girl's death. Parents unknowingly brought their children to the same dentist, Dr. Chrishelle Hemphill, for procedures in the weeks and months following the fatal incident before her recent arrest. Dr. Hemphill faces a charge of reckless injury to a child, while her attorney states they intend to hold the government to its burden of proof in court.



Concerned parents are seeking answers after a Fort Worth pediatric dental office remained open for more than three months following the death of a little girl.

Those parents unknowingly brought their children to Cuddle Kids Dental Care in Fort Worth during the 15-week period after 4-year-old Aithana Arriaga died during a routine procedure.

The business continued operating until Dr. Chrishelle Hemphill’s arrest on July 15 on reckless injury to a child charges.

It remains closed despite a message on the front door suggesting it would reopen soon under the direction of a new dentist.

Fort Worth child dies during dental procedure

What we know:

Dr. Hemphill, 48, is accused of making multiple egregious mistakes that led to 4-year-old Aithana suffering respiratory distress and ultimately dying during what should have been a simple office procedure.

Investigators found Aithana had toxic levels of sedatives in her system and an inappropriate combination of medications, including one that’s been discontinued.

On top of that, investigators said the young girl’s respiratory distress went unnoticed. When it was noticed, improper life-saving practices were carried out, according to an arrest affidavit.

Related article

What they're saying:

Hevan Pittman took his daughter to Dr. Hemphill for the same lip tie procedure called a frenectomy.

"No one told me anything about what happened five days before I had my daughter in there for a procedure," Pittman said.

Two months later, Pittman’s sister, Cheyenne Mahana, also took her 4-year-old daughter to Dr. Hemphill for the lip tie procedure. At the time, the doctor’s license was still listed on the Texas State Board of Medical Examiners site as active with no complaints.

"If something like that happens, they should not be allowed to still be practicing," Mahana said.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

FOX 4 asked the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners how often it inspects dental offices, how dentists are caught if they are improperly disposing of leftover medication, if support staff can leave anonymous tips about problems, if there is a mandatory duty to report concerns by staff, and what the state’s procedure is after a child’s death.

Although the questions are not specific to Dr. Hemphill, the executive director said he could not comment.

Related article

What's next:

Dr. Hemphill is currently free after posting her $10,000 bond.

Her attorney said they intend to hold the government to its burden of proof as the facts are tested in the courtroom.