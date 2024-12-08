20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is dead after an early morning crash with an accused drunken driver in Fort Worth.
Police were called to southbound South Freeway, near Rosedale Street, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for the crash.
Marisol Tinoco-Carillo, 32, was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Police arrested a driver in connection to the crash.
Jose Aviles, 20, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.
Fort Worth Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.