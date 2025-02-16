Fort Worth suspect charged with murder after intentionally crashing into ex's vehicle

article

The Brief Fort Worth police say a suspect intentionally crashed into another vehicle. The other vehicle contained the suspect's ex, according to police. One person was killed and the driver is charged with murder.



A suspect is charged with murder after allegedly intentionally crashing their car into their ex's vehicle.

Fort Worth intentional crash

What we know:

Police say they were called to a major crash on NE 28th Street shortly after noon on Saturday.

Officers determined the crash was intentional.

The driver of one of the vehicles crashed into another vehicle that had an ex-partner inside.

The suspect intentionally struck the victim's vehicle, causing the crash.

A victim was pronounced dead, and the suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the suspect or the victim.