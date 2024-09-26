Family of woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler sues alleged drunk driver, trucking company

article

The family of a mother killed by an semi-truck driver who was allegedly drunk has filed a lawsuit against both the driver and the company he works for.

41-year-old Amanda Michelle Wright was driving home from a concert on September 19.

She was stopped in traffic on West Loop 820 when she was rear-ended by the 18-wheeler around 1:30 a.m.

Wright did not survive the crash.

"She was always there for anybody when they needed her. She always had a bright smile on her face. She was always kind and loving," said Sarah Wright, Amanda's sister.

Wright was raising two daughters. One is a 19-year-old college student, the other is just 8 years old.

"She was always there for them both every day," said Wright.

Wright was serving as the designated driver on the night of the crash. Her passenger, a 41-year-old man, was seriously injured.

24-year-old Guadalupe Velasquez Cruz is behind bars, charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

"Should’ve never been hired. Should’ve never been behind the wheel," said the Wright family's attorney Amar Dhillon.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Velasquez Cruz and the trucking company he works for.

"They really tried everything they could to save her, get her out of the car. Unfortunately, it was too late," said Dhillon.

Their attorney says Velazquez Cruz, along with other charges, is also under an immigration hold.

Amanda's family hopes to send a message as they prepare for her funeral.

"There are so many people that think they can drink and drive and this is just a bad example that they can’t," said Lou Wright, Amanda's mother. "Please reconsider drinking and driving. Get a designated driver. Stay home. Do whatever you have to do, but you’re taking innocent families lives."

Wright's family says her funeral is this Saturday.