Fort Worth crash: Woman dies after struck by car overnight

article

The Brief A woman was hit by a car and killed overnight Thursday in Fort Worth. The incident occurred at the intersection of South Riverside Drive and East Powell Avenue. The woman was in the road when she was struck. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, who are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.



A woman was hit by a car and killed overnight Thursday in Fort Worth, according to police. The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Riverside Drive and East Powell Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Investigators determined the woman was in the road when she was hit. Fort Worth police told FOX 4 that the driver remained at the scene after the incident and is cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Few details surrounding the crash are available at this time. It is unclear why the woman was in the road. The victim's identity has not yet been released by the medical examiner's office.