Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth crash kills one in 18-Wheeler, Sedan collision

By
Published  July 27, 2025 4:05pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 4

The Brief

    • A fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan occurred Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth.
    • The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The cause of the crash and other details are currently under investigation by Fort Worth Police.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police East units were dispatched to Trinity Blvd & Post Oak responding to a Major Accident at 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

What we know:

Officers arrived on scene to discover an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan. The single occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased.

Image 1 of 4

 

Details surrounding this accident, including the cause, are still being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.

TrafficFort WorthFort Worth Police Department