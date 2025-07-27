Fort Worth crash kills one in 18-Wheeler, Sedan collision

The Brief A fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan occurred Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash and other details are currently under investigation by Fort Worth Police.



Fort Worth Police East units were dispatched to Trinity Blvd & Post Oak responding to a Major Accident at 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.

What we know:

Officers arrived on scene to discover an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan. The single occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased.

Details surrounding this accident, including the cause, are still being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department.