Fort Worth crash kills one in 18-Wheeler, Sedan collision
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police East units were dispatched to Trinity Blvd & Post Oak responding to a Major Accident at 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, July 27.
What we know:
Officers arrived on scene to discover an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a sedan. The single occupant of the sedan was pronounced deceased.
Details surrounding this accident, including the cause, are still being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Fort Worth Police Department.