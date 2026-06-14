1 arrested after crash leaves passenger in critical condition in Northeast Fort Worth

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The Brief A passenger is in critical but stable condition after a GMC pickup truck ran a red light and slammed into a Toyota Camry in Northeast Fort Worth early Sunday morning. The driver of the Camry was arrested for driving while intoxicated, while the driver of the GMC truck left the scene in another vehicle. The identity of the injured passenger has not yet been released.



A passenger was critically injured after a pickup truck ran a red light and struck a sedan in Northeast Fort Worth on Sunday morning.

Fort Worth police make DWI arrest

What we know:

The crash occurred at the intersection of North Beach Street and Northeast 28th Street at around 2:45 a.m.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on North Beach Street and entered the intersection on a green light when it was struck on the passenger side by a white GMC Sierra traveling west on Northeast 28th Street.

Investigators said the GMC truck failed to stop at a red light.

The Camry’s passenger has not yet been identified and was taken by ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital. Fort Worth Police said the passenger was being treated in the intensive care unit and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the Camry was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The driver of the GMC truck left the scene after being picked up by another vehicle, according to investigators.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.