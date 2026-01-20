Fort Worth Councilmember Michael Crain apologizes following DWI arrest

article

The Brief Fort Worth Councilmember Michael D. Crain was arrested by a Texas DPS trooper on Jan. 16 following a traffic stop on Chisholm Trail Parkway. Crain was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated and was later released after posting a $750 bond. In a released statement, Crain apologized to his family, colleagues and residents for the "distraction" and "uncertainty," stating he intends to remain focused on his work for the city.



A Fort Worth councilmember released a statement following his arrest for driving while intoxicated earlier this week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The backstory:

A Texas DPS trooper patrolling the Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth conducted a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 16. The stop evolved into a DWI investigation, and the driver was arrested.

The driver was identified as Fort Worth Councilmember Michael D. Crain. Crain was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He was later released after posting a $750 bond.

DPS officials said the investigation is ongoing and have not released further details regarding the circumstances of the stop.

What's New:

Councilmember Michael Crain released a statement addressing the incident and apologizing for his actions.

What they're saying:

"I want to sincerely apologize to my wife and children, the residents of Fort Worth and my colleagues for the distraction this has caused. I regret the concern and uncertainty it has created for the people I care about and serve," Crain said.

Crain noted that he intends to continue serving the Fort Worth community and remains focused on his work. When reached for comment, Crain told FOX 4 he could not provide specific details about the incident because the investigation is active.

What we don't know:

While the arrest location on Chisholm Trail Parkway is known, it remains unclear where Crain was traveling from at the time of the stop.