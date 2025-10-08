Speeding driver arrested for intoxication assault after hitting barrier, flipping car

article

The Brief A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a speeding vehicle struck a construction barrier and flipped over in Fort Worth Tuesday night. The crash resulted in three people being hospitalized, including two adults and a small child. The driver was taken into police custody after receiving treatment for their own injuries at a nearby hospital.



Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Worth construction site crash

What we know:

Police responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on East Loop 820 and East Berry Street. Witnesses at the scene told investigators that a vehicle was speeding along the highway near a construction zone when it struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Two adults and a small child from the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Once the suspect was treated for injuries at the hospital, they were taken into police custody for intoxication assault. The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the arrested driver has not been released. It is unclear how old the young child was or their relationship to the driver.