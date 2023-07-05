Fort Worth shooting: Como neighborhood to hold emergency meeting

Leaders in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood are planning to hold an emergency meeting following a shooting that left three people dead and eight others injured.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Como First Baptist Church.

Several leaders in Fort Worth’s black community are expected to attend to discuss the crisis of mental health and gun violence in the city.

Some have expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the mayor and police chief to Monday night’s mass shooting in Como.

Related article

It happened at a gathering about an hour and a half after the end of ComoFest, which is a community celebration to kick off the Fourth of July.

Family members have identified two of the three victims who were killed -- 18-year-old Paul Willis and 22-year-old Cynthia Santos.

Related article

Fort Worth police are still trying to identify the gunman or gunmen. It’s not clear how many shooters there were.

Police are also still working to determine a motive for the attack. Investigators are combing through security video and clips posted on social media to see what exactly led up to the deadly gunfire.

Some of the clips show a mass of people running and ducking for cover once the shots started to ring out.

Como residents who gathered for the annual Como Neighborhood Independence Day Parade despite the recent tragedy said it’s a tight-knit community and they will move forward.

"What happened last night was unfortunate and our prayers go out to those families. But we’re here today to celebrate and be united as one," said Prydetta Chambliss, who attended the parade.

Related article

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes took part in the parade and said it shows what the community is all about.