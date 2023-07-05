Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth shooting: Como neighborhood to hold emergency meeting

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

Gunman in FW block party shooting still at-large

Fort Worth police are still trying to figure out who shot 11 people, killing three of them, at a block party in the Como neighborhood Monday night. Plus, community leaders have planned an emergency meeting to talk about the crisis of mental health and gun violence in the city's black communities.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Leaders in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood are planning to hold an emergency meeting following a shooting that left three people dead and eight others injured.

The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Como First Baptist Church.

Several leaders in Fort Worth’s black community are expected to attend to discuss the crisis of mental health and gun violence in the city.

Some have expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the mayor and police chief to Monday night’s mass shooting in Como.

Related

Fort Worth Shooting: 3 dead, 8 injured in Como neighborhood, police say
article

Fort Worth Shooting: 3 dead, 8 injured in Como neighborhood, police say

Video from the gathering shows crowds of people running from gunshots in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood.

It happened at a gathering about an hour and a half after the end of ComoFest, which is a community celebration to kick off the Fourth of July.

Family members have identified two of the three victims who were killed -- 18-year-old Paul Willis and 22-year-old Cynthia Santos. 

Related

Fort Worth Shooting: What we know about the victims
article

Fort Worth Shooting: What we know about the victims

3 people are dead and 8 others are injured after a shooting Monday night in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood.

Fort Worth police are still trying to identify the gunman or gunmen. It’s not clear how many shooters there were.

Police are also still working to determine a motive for the attack. Investigators are combing through security video and clips posted on social media to see what exactly led up to the deadly gunfire.

Some of the clips show a mass of people running and ducking for cover once the shots started to ring out.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Fort Worth mass shooting

3 people were killed and 8 people were injured during a shooting on Monday night in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood. Surveillance video from the area shows crowds scattering.

Como residents who gathered for the annual Como Neighborhood Independence Day Parade despite the recent tragedy said it’s a tight-knit community and they will move forward.

"What happened last night was unfortunate and our prayers go out to those families. But we’re here today to celebrate and be united as one," said Prydetta Chambliss, who attended the parade.

Related

Fort Worth's Como neighborhood residents say they won't let violence define it
article

Fort Worth's Como neighborhood residents say they won't let violence define it

Members of Fort Worth's Como neighborhood were back out on the streets to celebrate July 4 on Tuesday morning, and they say they refuse to let violence, like Monday night's mass shooting, define their neighborhood.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes took part in the parade and said it shows what the community is all about.