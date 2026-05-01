Fort Worth Civilian Response Unit member released from hospital after shooting

The Brief Edward Zapata, a Fort Worth Civilian Response Unit member, has been released from the hospital to recover at home after being injured on Tuesday. Zapata, an unarmed 30-year Marine veteran on the job for only three weeks, was struck by shrapnel in the eye when a burglary suspect opened fire on him and his team. The shooter, 39-year-old Angel Cantu, was captured after a massive manhunt and now faces three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.



The Fort Worth Police Department’s Civilian Response Unit member who was injured in a shooting earlier this week is now out of the hospital and recovering.

Edward Zapata had only been on the job for three weeks when he was ambushed by a burglary suspect.

What's new:

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave an update Friday after his civilian employee was released from the hospital.

Zapata still had a bandage over his eye, but he had a smile on his face and his family by his side. He’s now headed home to heal.

"It’s amazing. The week did not start off so well. It’s ended much better," Chief Garcia said.

Fort Worth police use civilian employees for lower-priority calls. They are trained but not armed.

The chief said Zapata graduated from this year’s Civilian Response Unit class on April 10, after serving as a Marine for 30 years.

The backstory:

Zapata was part of the unit that responded to take a vehicle burglary report on North Juliet Lane just before noon on Tuesday. They were ambushed, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said 39-year-old Angel Cantu started shooting from across the street. Shrapnel struck Zapata in the left eye.

Officers quickly arrived and exchanged gunfire with Cantu as he fled.

A manhunt for him lasted for hours, and several schools were placed on lockdown.

Cantu was eventually caught in a wooded area near Riverside Drive and Brittany Place.

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He’s facing three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Jail records show he also has a parole violation.

His criminal history includes a felony robbery conviction in 2019.