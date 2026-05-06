Fort Worth civilian officer reflects on neighborhood shooting that left his eye injured

The Brief Last Tuesday, Fort Worth Civilian Response Unit officer Edward Zapata was injured by shrapnel during a shooting while responding to a burglary call. The officer was able to protect the homeowner he was assisting while Fort Worth Police searched for, and later arrested, 39-year-old Angel Cantu in connection to the shooting. Zapata spoke to the media on Wednesday, saying he hopes to return to the line of duty with the Civilian Response Unit soon.



Last Tuesday, a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood left Fort Worth Civilian Response Unit officer Edward Zapata hospitalized.

One week later, Zapata spoke to the media about the incident that injured his left eye.

New to the CRU

What they're saying:

"Some fragments from the round are still left in the eye area."

Edward Zapata is a decorated Marine combat veteran, and became a Civilian Response Unit (CRU) officer for the Fort Worth Police Department in February.

CRU officers are not armed, and their role is to mainly collect evidence and write police reports, not respond to shootings.

Edward Zapata

On Tuesday, Apr. 28, he was responding to a nonemergency call on Juliet Lane in Fort Worth. The homeowner was reporting a vehicle burglary from the previous night.

"The incident already happened. I’m going there to investigate and take a report, make sure it meets the elements report and file the report. That’s it, that’s the extent of our duties," Zapata explained.

Heroic actions

While taking the homeowner's report, a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Angel Cantu, began firing a rifle towards Zapata and the homeowner. Zapata was hit in his left eye by flying shrapnel during the shooting.

Suspect Angel Cantu seen across the street

Body camera footage shows Zapata protecting the homeowner from the shooter, escorting her away to a safe area behind their home.

"If we get on scene and there is a threat that could be towards us, we know how to get out of that threat," Zapata said.

Cantu later exchanged gunfire with Fort Worth Police Department officers before fleeing. Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown as FWPD officers in tactical gear searched for Cantu.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Juliet Lane officer-involved shooting

"From that moment on everything within the department, this unit has been phenomenal. That day, not even two minutes, I think, your hearing all the sirens coming," Zapata said.

"You’re hearing the exchange back-and-forth, the extract, getting put in the vehicle, being taken to the collection point for treatment."

Cantu was captured later the same day and charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, although the reason for the shooting remain unclear.

Angel Cantu, 39

Road to recovery

Zapata was taken to a hospital for his injuries the day of the shooting. He was released the following Thursday. Scores of Fort Worth Police officers lined up at the hospital to see Zapata.

"That was great too. Seeing everybody lined up, leaving the hospital, lining both sides of the corner, going out the main entrance, and the escort all the way back to where I live," Zapata said.

Edward Zapata released from hospital

"Despite his injuries, Zapata put others first, taking heroic steps to ensure an innocent civilian made it to safety. He assisted the civilian over a tall wooden fence into the backyard of a residence, where she was safe from any gunfire," Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said last Thursday.

He says he's proud and humbled looking back on the incident, and hoping to return to the line of duty soon.

"If I can get back out and serve after healing, that’s my goal. That’s the hope."

What's next:

The Fort Worth Police Department will hold a CRU appreciation luncheon for Zapata next week.

Friends and co-workers have set up a fundraising campaign to help Officer Zapata out with his recovery. To make a monetary donation, visit https://helpahero.com/campaign/support-cru-officer-zapata-s-road-to-recovery.