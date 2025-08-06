Fort Worth City Council votes to suspend DEI programs

The Brief Fort Worth City Council voted 7-4 to suspend its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs to retain over $300 million in federal funding. The decision follows new federal policies and a Supreme Court ruling that threatened to cut off funding if the city did not comply. While the city's DEI office will be cut, officials do not expect any employees to lose their jobs, as they will be reassigned to new roles.



The Fort Worth City Council voted 7-4 on Tuesday to suspend its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs to comply with new federal policies and retain more than $300 million in federal funding.

DEI programs suspended

The decision came after the Trump administration threatened to cut off $40 million in annual federal funding and $270 million in grants if the city did not eliminate its DEI initiatives. The policy changes are a result of new federal guidelines and a recent Supreme Court ruling.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Worth ponders choice between DEI, $300M in federal funding

The council's decision followed a nearly five-hour public comment period where more than 70 residents voiced their concerns. Mayor Mattie Parker, who was among the seven members voting to suspend the programs, said the council had no other choice.

What they're saying:

"We represent over more than 1 million people. We're one of the fastest growing cities in the nation," Parker said. "To be on track, to be where we need to be, to be a safe city, a city that's well run, prepared for growth — this vote is imperative."

What's next:

The city's DEI office employs 16 people and has an annual budget of approximately $3 million from local funds. City Manager Jay Chapa stated that while five positions will be affected by the cuts, he does not expect any city employees to lose their jobs, as the city plans to find new roles for them.

Following the vote, the council also approved a new small business development program with a 10-1 vote. The program is set to take effect on September 1.