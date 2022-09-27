Fort Worth city council okays new budget, includes reduction in property tax rate

The city of Fort Worth approved a new $2.3 billion fiscal budget on Tuesday.

In a 7-2 vote, city council approved $915.3 million for Fort Worth's General Fund budget.

The new General Fund budget is 10% more than that the budget for 2022.

The city says the money will pay for bridge and road maintenance, put an emphasis on picking up litter and improving neighborhoods.

The budget includes 90 new positions for the Police Department and the Fire Department is adding 23 positions.

City council also approved a 2 cent decrease of the Fort Worth's property tax rate, reducing it to 71.25 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The city warns that even though the rate is going down, Fort Worth residents could pay more on their property tax bills due to rising valuations.

READ MORE: Budget proposal increases Dallas Police Department's budget by $35.5 million

Starting in January, the city of Fort Worth is also increasing a monthly environmental fee. A single-family homeowner will pay $1.50 per month, up from 50 cents. The added revenue will go toward cleanup and illegal dumping enforcement.

The budget also includes money for 11 new Transportation & Public Works employees that are meant to improve response time to repair street lights.

It also provides $771,920 to expand the Library's collection of books and e-books.