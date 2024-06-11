Fort Worth City Council approves $140 million master plan for Gateway Park

Fort Worth city leaders approved a $140 million master plan for the future of the city's largest park.

It's a multi-year project to renovate Gateway Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department put together the master plan after getting feedback from parkgoers and residents.

The renovations will turn the city’s largest park into a recreation destination.

The master plan calls for expanding the disc golf course, dog park and creating a new mountain bike hub.

Long term, the project plans to add new features like a boardwalk, splash pad and skate park.

No one at Tuesday’s city council meeting spoke against passing the master plan.

The only concerns raised were about the land next to the park, and people encouraged the city council to make that space part of the city’s open space conservation program.

The Parks and Recreation Department says it's allocated $8 million for phase one from a 2022 bond program that was approved by voters.

The Tarrant Regional Water District bond program will provide $6.6 million.

The rest of the funding could come from public-private partnerships.