Man charged after threatening shooting at Fort Worth church, police say

A man was arrested and is facing charges after threating to shoot up a Fort Worth church.

Police arrested 35-year-old Demarcus Hollie after he allegedly threatened a person.

Demarcus Hollie

Hollie allegedly claimed he would open fire on a church, located on the east side of Fort Worth off of Miller Avenue, where the victim would be attending.

Fort Worth Police's Gang Unit was able to find Hollie at an apartment complex in Crowley and arrest him.

A search of the apartment found a firearm belonging to Hollie.

He is facing charges of making a terroristic threat and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.