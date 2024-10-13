Fort Worth church catches fire early Sunday morning

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Source: Fort Worth Fire Department)

A north Fort Worth church caught fire early Sunday morning.

The alarms at the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia on NW 30th Street went off just before 4 a.m.

Crews found heavy fire in the back of the church and the storage area behind the altar. The fire spread to the roof.

The entire building suffered smoke damage and the sanctuary altar area was damaged.

No one was injured.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation, but Fort Worth Fire says arcing wires from an electrical pole were spotted near the church.

The Source Information in this article comes from Fort Worth Fire.



