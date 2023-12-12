Marine identified as the driver who caused deadly crash involving Fort Worth CEO's family, report says

A United States Marine reportedly caused the three-vehicle crash that killed a North Texas CEO and his two children last month.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, 25-year-old Connor McKim also died in that crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Central Texas the day before Thanksgiving.

The Texas Department of Public Safety determined McKim’s pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic and struck the Muckleroy family’s SUV, as well as another SUV.

Fort Worth construction CEO Zach Muckleroy, his 12-year-old son, Judson, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lindsay, died in the crash.

Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, was injured but survived.

A woman in the second SUV was not seriously injured.

DPS said it’s not clear why the truck crossed into oncoming traffic but tere’s no indication alcohol was a factor.

Muckleroy was known as a pillar of the Fort Worth community.

He graduated from TCU and played football for the Horned Frogs in 1998.

In 2020, he took over as CEO of his father’s company, Muckleroy & Falls.