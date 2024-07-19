Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth carjacking suspect identified after providing fake name

By
Published  July 19, 2024 8:54am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4

Fort Worth police video shows carjacking shooting

Fort Worth police officers opened fire after a suspect in a stolen truck led police on a chase and tried to steal another car.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have identified the suspected carjacker who was shot by officers last week.

Trevor Davila, 26, survived the shooting but is still in the hospital.

Police began chasing him after spotting him in a stolen vehicle. When they tried to pull him over, they said he rammed an officer’s vehicle.

The chase ended in a parking lot near NW 28th Street and McKinley Avenue after police used spike strips. That’s where police said Davilla allegedly tried to carjack someone while holding a long gun.

Multiple officers fired shots to try to stop Davilla from hurting anyone. He was hit several times. No one else was hurt.

Police were initially not able to identify Davila because they said he provided a fake name.

He will be taken to jail once he’s released from the hospital.