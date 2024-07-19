Fort Worth carjacking suspect identified after providing fake name

Fort Worth police have identified the suspected carjacker who was shot by officers last week.

Trevor Davila, 26, survived the shooting but is still in the hospital.

Police began chasing him after spotting him in a stolen vehicle. When they tried to pull him over, they said he rammed an officer’s vehicle.

The chase ended in a parking lot near NW 28th Street and McKinley Avenue after police used spike strips. That’s where police said Davilla allegedly tried to carjack someone while holding a long gun.

Multiple officers fired shots to try to stop Davilla from hurting anyone. He was hit several times. No one else was hurt.

Police were initially not able to identify Davila because they said he provided a fake name.

He will be taken to jail once he’s released from the hospital.